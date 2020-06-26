Car crashes into home in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City are investigating a car that crashed into a home early Friday morning.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. at 880 North Westpoint Circle.
Salt Lake City Police tell ABC4 News the driver, who is in his 30’s was driving home from work on Redwood Road dozed off and hit a car.
The driver lost control of his car, crashed through a fence and hit a home.
The homeowner heard a loud bang and called police.
Officers responded and are investigating the driver for DUI.
The driver suffered minor injuries, but nobody else was injured.