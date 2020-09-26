Car crash in Uintah County leaves one man dead and another in custody

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 37-year-old man is dead and another man is in custody following a car crash Friday afternoon south of Fort Duchesne in Uintah County.

Police say that around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, deputies and BIA officers were dispatched to an accident located at 7500 East 5700 South where a truck was stuck on the side of the road. Witnesses told police that the driver, later identified as 46-year-old Wayland Serawop, had left on foot and a deceased male was nearby the accident.

Investigators believe the vehicle was originally travelling south on 7500 East when it went off into the right shoulder of the road. At some point while travelling into the shoulder, police say that the passenger of the truck fell out of the passenger side door and was fatally injured.

The vehicle then became stuck on the shoulder of the road. Serawop unsuccessfully tried to get the vehicle unstuck before leaving on foot. He was found a short distance from the scene of the accident hiding in a wooded area.

Police say that alcohol and drug impairment are believed to be factors in the cause of the accident.

Serawop was taken into custody on scene and was booked into the Uintah County Jail for investigation into automobile homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, DUI, and multiple other offenses.

The 37-year-old deceased victim’s name is not being released at this time.