Canyons School District to hold remote-learning on Wednesday due to winter weather advisory

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – The Canyons School District will be conducting remote learning on Wednesday, Feb. 17 due to the forecast of extreme winter weather.

Canyons School District spokesperson Jeff Haney tells ABC4 “this decision to pivot to online learning comes after Utah transportation officials recommended that the public refrain from traveling on Utah roads until at least 10 a.m. Wednesday because of the expected extreme weather conditions.”

Instruction will continue remotely rather than dismissing classes completely due to new guidelines established by the Utah State Board of Education, which allows districts to treat “snow days” as remote learning days, according to the Canyons School District website.

“Moving to remote-learning, instead of dismissing classes, keeps students, parents and employees safe while maintaining continuity of instruction and alleviating the need for families to adjust their schedules to accommodate make-up days, which can disrupt holidays and summer plans. It’s an option made possible because of the groundwork laid this year as we’ve prepared for and become accustomed to pivoting to virtual learning,” the District said in a post on their website.

The District laid out the following guidelines for emergency closure as well as the expectations for students when participating in remote learning:

If inclement weather is in the forecast, teachers will work with students to make sure they have the materials and assignments they need to learn from home.

On remote-learning days, elementary students will work independently with a parent or guardian to complete the assignments and learning expectations communicated by their teacher using instructional packets or by logging in to CSD’s Canvas learning portal.

Middle and high school students will log in to the Canvas dashboard for each of their classes and work their way through their regular course schedules.

Teachers will be available on remote-learning days via email and connect with students through Canvas and Zoom or Google Meet.

Extracurricular activities — sporting events and practices, afterschool tutoring and theatrical rehearsals and performances — will be canceled unless road conditions improve enough to be able to safely hold such activities.

We understand inclement weather can cause power and Internet outages. If you lose power or WiFi access at home, email your teacher or school to report the outage and continue to work on previously assigned learning activities.

The decision for the district to move to remote learning comes as the Utah Department of Transportation issued an urgent travel advisory, advising all drivers to delay their commutes until after 10 a.m. if possible.