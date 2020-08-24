Canyon School District welcomes students back amid pandemic

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UTAH (ABC4 News) – Canyon School District students are walking into the 2020 school year with a new supply, masks.

“I’m kinda happy that we’re going back to school ‘cuz I get to see my friends,” said Canyon View Elementary student, Jaden Jerez.

Jaden Jerez‘s backpack has a couple new accessories, like these hand sanitizers. His mother, Osmilda has mixed feelings about sending Jaden back.

“All my family, my three kids and my husband had the COVID in June,” she said.

District leaders say to keep students and staff safe, high touch point areas will be cleaned several times a day. They have invested about a million dollars in cleaning supplies and PPE. This electrostatic charged solution spray will be used in school and on buses.

“But I’m a little bit nervous for the issues that happened this year,” said Osmilda.

District leaders say about 80% of students will be back in school while the other 20% will focus on online learning.

“Students haven’t been in school for 5 months so coming back to school could produce some anxiety so just ensuring our kids feel safe and welcome at school and knowing that we’re taking every precaution to keep them safe here at school,” said Tori Gillett, the School Counseling Program Specialist.

Jaden says he prefers learning at school rather than online.

“The teacher can explain to you in school but online she just gives you the work and sometimes you don’t know what it is,” said Jaden.

District leaders say teachers had extensive training over the summer and are prepared to switch to online learning if there is a school closure, like last spring.