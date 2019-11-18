Candlelight vigil held for murder victim Trisha Beristein

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – More than two decades after her body was found on the side of the road up Big Cottonwood Canyon, Trisha Beristein’s family returned to the site on Sunday.

It was for a candlelight vigil held in her honor on November 18th, the day she died 21 years ago.

It was in November of 1998 when Unified Police say Jesse Vega shot the 19-year-old. The pair were dating and police say Trisha was killed out of jealousy.

Since, Vega has yet to be brought to justice. Investigators believe he’s fled the state. It’s something that has burdened Trisha’s family.

“It’s really hard for a family,” said Laura Toores, Trisha’s sister. “Halloween is one of the worst for me because she absolutely loved kids that was her most favorite thing ever. Christmas and birthdays. She was my best friend.”

Despite being on the run, Vega is charged with murder and there is a warrant for his arrest.

If you know anything about Vega’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Unified Police at 801-743-7000.

