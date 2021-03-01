Candlelight vigil held after Ogden store owner shot and killed

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 24 hours after he was gunned downed inside his business, hundreds showed up to pay their respects to 65-year-old Satnam Singh.

Singh owned the Super Grocery on 675 North Monroe Street in Ogden.

Customers say it’s been apart of their community for 25-30 years.

“It’s hard knowing it’s so close to home,” said Lale Devries who showed up to pay her respects with her young daughter. “It’s scary.”

It was for a candlelight vigil Monday evening.

Devries recalls the generosity Singh showed her family. “To me $5 was not enough for seven kids to have ice cream, and every time it was never more than five bucks.”

Monday evening, Ogden police released a description of the person they’re looking for.

Police say the suspect who gunned Singh down just before midnight Sunday is between 16-25 years old. Investigators say he had on a blue surgical mask, black gloves, a gray Oakland Raiders hoodie, black sweat pants with white lettering on the left leg and dark-colored shoes.

“We do not know what the motive is at this time,” said Lt. Brian Eynon. “We’re still trying to determine what that is.”

In store surveillance video, the suspect is seen walking around the back of the business, then entering through the front door, before walking around inside grabbing snacks off the shelves. Police aren’t saying if the person stole any items or money.

As the investigation continues, community members want this to be known,

“He was a genuinely kind-hearted person deep down no matter who you were,” said Kevin Richard, a customer and the organizer of Monday’s vigil.

Police are asking residents in the surrounding area to check their doorbell cameras for any video that shows the suspect.