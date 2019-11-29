Candlelight memorial to be held in honor of Sherry Black

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – To mark the ninth anniversary of the murder of Sherry Black, her family is hosting a candlelight memorial in her honor.

The family said they will share memories of Sherry and give those interested the opportunity to share their stories about her as well.

The event is planned for Saturday, Nov 30 at 3:30 at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, located at 3401 South Highland Drive in Salt Lake City.

* Please enter from 3300 South for closest proximity to vigil site.

www.sherryblackinfo.com and http://www.facebook.com/SherryBlackInfo

