Can you still set off fireworks after the 4th in Utah?

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Fire Authority says its firefighters have been on a brush or wildfire nearly every day for the last month.

UFA’s Matthew McFarland says, “Some areas have major wildland instances going on; and as temperatures continue to rise, the summer humidity stays low, this creates for combustible fire conditions.”

One combustible that is illegal until the 22nd of this month is fireworks.

Firefighters across the state say they started several fires that needed to be put out quickly.

“So we are going to see more fire activity as summer progresses. People just need to stay safe with any open flames, sparks that nature, make sure they are calling us right away,” McFarland adds.

Drivers may be an unknowing source of fires. Firefighters ask if you’re hauling a trailer make sure the chains aren’t dragging on the road.

“No cigarettes out the window, don’t park in dead grass, fireworks are once again illegal,” says McFarland.

Fireworks will be allowed from June 22nd-25th for Pioneer Day celebrations in unrestricted areas.

The U.S. Forest Service says in 2018, more than 50 percent of fires were human-caused and out of that number, all were preventable.

Firefighters and the U.S. Forest Services is asking folks not to fly drones over wildfires. Last year 44 drones halted 22 air and ground missions putting firefighters in danger.

