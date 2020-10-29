Can I change my vote in Utah?

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – President Trump tweeted Tuesday a message to voters, calling on people to change their vote even if they’d already submitted a ballot. The President said most states allow a person to change their vote but is that true in Utah? 

The answer is no. In Utah, the rules are clear: you cannot change your vote once your ballot has been submitted. 

Utah County Clerk, Amelia Powers Gardner explained, “Once you’ve submitted your ballot, you’ve cast your vote. Once we go through and verify signatures, we separate the ballot from your signature and we have no way of knowing whose ballot is whose. That’s how we ensure a secret ballot.”

But if you make a mistake of change your mind before you submit, Gardner says you absolutely can cross out your mistake and re-mark your original ballot. 

“You don’t have to request a new one, if you make a mistake you can cross out that mistake and vote for who you’d like to vote for. As long as the voter intent is clear, we can count that vote,” Gardner said.

Once your vote is submitted either in-person or by mail, your name is marked on the Utah voter registry and you will not be allowed to vote. 

If you are concerned about the security of mailing a ballot, Gardner says use an official drop-box. “Once the ballot is in those drop boxes it’s in the chain of custody of the election’s office and only official ballot workers are checking those drop boxes.”

It is too late to register to vote online in Utah, but in-person registration is open right now and throughout election day. For more information and to find ballot-boxes and registration sites near you, visit vote.utah.gov

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah VP Debate

More Utah Debate
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...