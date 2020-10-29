Can I change my vote in Utah?

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – President Trump tweeted Tuesday a message to voters, calling on people to change their vote even if they’d already submitted a ballot. The President said most states allow a person to change their vote but is that true in Utah?

The answer is no. In Utah, the rules are clear: you cannot change your vote once your ballot has been submitted.

Utah County Clerk, Amelia Powers Gardner explained, “Once you’ve submitted your ballot, you’ve cast your vote. Once we go through and verify signatures, we separate the ballot from your signature and we have no way of knowing whose ballot is whose. That’s how we ensure a secret ballot.”

But if you make a mistake of change your mind before you submit, Gardner says you absolutely can cross out your mistake and re-mark your original ballot.

“You don’t have to request a new one, if you make a mistake you can cross out that mistake and vote for who you’d like to vote for. As long as the voter intent is clear, we can count that vote,” Gardner said.

Strongly Trending (Google) since immediately after the second debate is CAN I CHANGE MY VOTE? This refers changing it to me. The answer in most states is YES. Go do it. Most important Election of your life! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020

Once your vote is submitted either in-person or by mail, your name is marked on the Utah voter registry and you will not be allowed to vote.

If you are concerned about the security of mailing a ballot, Gardner says use an official drop-box. “Once the ballot is in those drop boxes it’s in the chain of custody of the election’s office and only official ballot workers are checking those drop boxes.”

It is too late to register to vote online in Utah, but in-person registration is open right now and throughout election day. For more information and to find ballot-boxes and registration sites near you, visit vote.utah.gov.