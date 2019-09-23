Camp Williams to do live-fire exercises starting Monday

CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah National Guard is warning residents in the area about three live-fire exercises they will be conducting starting Monday.

In a press release issued by Maj. D.J. Gibb, he stated during these exercises, artillery fire will occur sporadically throughout the day, beginning at approximately 7 a.m. and ending approximately 9 p.m.

They will be conducted Monday and Tuesday, September 23-24 and again on October 22-24 and November 20-22.



Those expected to be most affected by these events are residents of Bluffdale, Riverton, Herriman, Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs and Lehi.

These exercises are not open to the media or the public.



