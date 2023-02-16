SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or happy Friday eve, Utah! After active weather for our Valentine’s Day and Wednesday, we’ll get calmer conditions today as high pressure settles in.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the board with calmer winds compared to yesterday, but with a northerly flow, it will be another chilly day with highs ranging about 10-15 degrees below average.

Air quality should stay pretty good along the Wasatch Front today, but we could see moderate air quality in Cache Valley and the Uinta Basin. Tonight will turn frigid once again with lows only a little warmer compared to what we woke up to this morning.

Temperatures will increase slightly to round out the workweek as high-pressure shifts to the east. With calm conditions though we’ll likely see a bit more haze in our valleys. The trend into the weekend will be calm skies and gradually moderating temperatures and by Saturday we should be close to our seasonal averages.

We’ll see a bit more cloud coverage by Sunday as a weak system moves in. This could help ease the haze in our valleys and a few snow showers in the high country in northern Utah can’t be ruled out. From President’s Day through the first half of next week, we could move into a much more active pattern as a couple of systems are likely to move our way. Stay tuned!

Bottom Line? Calmer skies today as high-pressure moves in, but temperatures stay well below average!

