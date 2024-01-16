SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! We are coming off one of, if not the coldest morning of the season so far, which saw several spots in northern Utah drop to below zero Tuesday morning while the Wasatch Front woke up to temperatures in the single digits and low teens!



Thankfully, the core of the really cold air is moving away. While it will remain chilly, it won’t be too cold Tuesday afternoon with daytime highs that will rival what we had Monday. That means northern Utah will mainly see a mix of 20s and 30s while southern Utah climbs into the 30s and 40s. St. George will be the warm spot by coming in at 51.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the state, but in our northern valleys, we’ll notice a little bit of haze. Thankfully, any haze will be short-lived.

By Tuesday night, clouds will start to increase from the west as it turns cold again, however, it will be about 5-15 degrees warmer compared to what we had Monday night. The increasing clouds are a precursor to a storm that will arrive by first thing on Wednesday.

By daybreak, we’ll likely see scattered showers across the northern half of the Beehive State. After the first wave of moisture moves to the east, we’ll continue to see scattered snow showers in northern Utah, mainly in the high country, in the afternoon before another wave of moisture could lead to more widespread moisture in northern Utah Wednesday evening.

Typically, this time of year means straight snow for storms that move in. That won’t necessarily be the case with this storm.



This storm will drag in slightly warmer temperatures so while some northern valleys will see mainly snow, there is a chance that some will see mostly rain. The winter weather advisories from the National Weather Service are a good example of this. In Salt Lake and Utah Counties, there are no alerts, but winter weather advisories do encompass the northern Wasatch Front up into eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley. Winter weather advisories will also be in effect for the central and northern mountains, plus the Wasatch Back. They will all run from 11 p.m. tonight through 5 a.m. on Thursday.

From late Tuesday night through Thursday, the healthiest accumulations will be found in the northern mountains as most will likely land between 8-14 inches with some picking up a little more and less. In the Cottonwoods we could receive closer to a foot and-a-half.

Mountain valleys could see between 4-8 inches with locally up to 10 inches for some. Central mountains will likely see 3-7 inches of snow. Northern valleys will be a bit trickier given the temperatures.



For the southern Wasatch Front, we could see predominately rain, but up to a few inches will be possible, especially on the benches. From Weber County northward, 2-6 inches looks possible.

By Thursday afternoon the chance of any wet weather comes to an end as calmer conditions with slightly above average temperatures take hold through the end of the workweek. Once again, calm conditions may be short-lived as we move back into an active stretch of weather from this weekend into next week.

We will continue to monitor each system and keep you posted on the latest developments in your 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!