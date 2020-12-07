Calls for Gov. Herbert to help small businesses increase

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake Chamber is calling on the Utah Legislature to work on a bipartisan stimulus deal.

In a statement saying: “While Utah’s economy remains on stronger footing than most of the nation, our small businesses and families still desperately need help before the end of the year to ensure they can weather the ongoing economic impacts caused by COVID-19 restrictions.”

Specifications for the deal include passing it by the end of the year, targeting the hardest-hit businesses, and support for all non-profits.

It comes on the extension deadline of the state’s current COVID-19 restriction mandate which cuts off alcohol sales at 10 p.m. for bars and restaurants.

The deadline is Dec. 7. On Monday, the governor’s office told ABC4 “at this point, it will remain in effect until tomorrow, the 8th.”

“He hasn’t been consistent in his briefings,” said Bridget Gordon, owner of The Green Pig Pub in Salt Lake City. “Last week, he didn’t do it until Thursday. The week before that it was Tuesday when they’re carrying it from a Monday to a Monday, and we’re not hearing anything. I think it’s irresponsible.”

Gordon says her business is down 30% to 40% of last year’s revenue, but her concern is with her employees.

“Right now, I would say that most of my employees are down 60% of their income,” said Gordon.

It’s why she’s calling on Gov. Gary Herbert for help.

“Utah needs to release what’s left of the pandemic money that they’re holding on to,” said Gordon. “From what I understand, it’s a substantial amount.”

Gordon and other bar owners are considering legal action if the mandate continues.

ABC4 also reached out to the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control for this report, but we were told the DABC isn’t commenting on the governor’s mandate.

