California man killed after slamming head-on into FedEx truck on US-93

WHITE PINE COUNTY, Nevada (ABC4 News) – A 63-year-old man from San Bernardino, CA, died after hitting a FedEx truck head-on Monday morning on US-93 near McGill, Nevada.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash happened near mile marker 71 around 6:47 a.m.

Troopers say a preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a white Ram 1500 pickup was traveling south on US-93 and too fast for the icy road conditions. The driver slid on the ice and crossed over the centerline into the northbound travel lane.

A white FedEx delivery box van was traveling north at the same time and the front of the pickup struck the front of the FedEx delivery van head-on.





The driver of the pickup, Nabor Hernandez-Carrillo, died at the scene. The remaining occupants of the Ram and the driver of the FedEx truck were transported by air to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash continues to be investigated by the Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation & Reconstruction Team.