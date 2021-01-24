California man dies while on ski lift at Deer Valley Ski Resort

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) A California man died while on a ski lift at Deer Valley Ski resort on Friday afternoon.

According to Park City Police Captain Phil Kirk, just after 3 p.m. the 78-year-old man became unconscious while on the Carpenter lift. When he arrived at the top, he was immediately given CPR and other interventions, however those efforts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced deceased.

The man’s identity has not been released however Kirk said he is from Costa Mesa, Califoria.

A cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.