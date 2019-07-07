California man dies after boat flips while rafting on the Green River

JENSEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 47-year-old man from California died after a boat flipped along the Green River Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release issued by Sonya Popelka, Park Ranger at Dinosaur National Monument, the rafting incident happened in Triplet Falls in Dinosaur National Monument at around 12:30 p.m.

Popelka said the rafter was part of a group that included family and friends on a commercial rafting trip.

Rangers received notification through a satellite text message that a boat flipped, resulting in an injured male who was unconscious.

It was reported the man was underwater for about 10 minutes.

CPR was performed for approximately 90 minutes by those on scene. Classic Air Medical arrived and declared him deceased. They then transported him by helicopter to the Ashley Regional Medical Center in Vernal.

National Park Service staff from Dinosaur National Monument, along with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a National Park Service-led investigation.

Triplet Falls, which has a Class III difficulty rating, is located along the Green River in a remote portion of Dinosaur National Monument about 12 river miles from the monument’s northern boundary near Gates of Lodore.

The release said the area is surrounded by steep canyon walls rising 1,200 feet and higher above the river. There is no cell service in that portion of the monument.

The name of the victim was not released.

