California couple looking for dog lost after car crash near Parowan

PAROWAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A California couple is still looking for their lost dog after they were involved in a car crash between Cedar City and Parowan earlier this month.

Jerry and Haley Warner were in a crash on June 9 on the I-15 freeway between mile marker 75 and 76.

Both were transported to the hospital and when they returned to the area, their dog, Flynn Rider, had ran off. They have not been able to find him since and because they live in San Diego, continued searches have not been easy for the couple.

Flynn Rider is a chihuahua terrier mix with golden brown fur and large ears and was wearing a blue collar at the time of the crash.

Authorities say many dogs are generally pretty scared after a car crash and run off, but they sometimes return to the area. The couple is hoping someone may have picked up their dog and might know where Flynn Rider is.

If you see him or happened to pick him up from the area, please contact the owners through Lostmydoggie.com.

