Cache County Sheriff’s Office starts Rapid Assessment Plan, 8k without power

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Due to the severe weather, Cache County Sheriff’s Office said they have started their Rapid Assessment plan.

This includes multiple individuals out assessing damages throughout the county and it is being reported there is extensive damage to numerous trees around the valley.

They are warning others to be cautious around damaged trees and stay away from all downed power lines.

There are over 8000 people without power and schools have been postponed for two hours. For information on schools please refer to their websites.

If you see anything that needs immediate attention, please call (435) 755-1000.