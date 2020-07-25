Cache County murder suicide involving ex-husband

PROVIDENCE, Utah (ABC4 News)- A tragic start to the weekend in Cache County where investigators are piecing together what lead to a late night murder-suicide.

According to Cache County Sheriff’s department, deputies were called to a domestic violence incident in Providence. The caller who alerted police stated, “he was on the phone with the victim, heard her scream ‘NO’ and then possible gunshots.”

Deputies arrived at an apartment complex at 358 North Gateway Drive around 11:45pm and found a 38-year-old woman who had apparently been shot and killed. Witnesses at the complex told deputies they heard gun fire and saw a vehicle flee the area.

Law enforcement officers from different agencies eventually tracked the suspect to a nearby home. Officers surrounded the home and called in a SWAT tactical team and crisis negotiators. SWAT team members with the use of a robot discovered the suspect had taken his own life.

Investigators say the the suspect was the victim’s ex-husband.

The investigation is ongoing and the names of the victim and suspect will not be released until the families have been notified.

ABC4 News will keep this story updated and will have the latest on the ABC4 weekend news at 5pm.