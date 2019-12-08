BYU will face Hawaii in Hawaii Bowl Christmas Eve

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – BYU will basically be playing a road game in the Hawaii Bowl Christmas Eve.

Mountain West Conference Championship runner-up University of Hawai‘i (9-5) has been selected to play BYU (7-5) in the Hawaii Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. MT Aloha Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

“The University of Hawai‘i has enjoyed a tremendous season and we are thrilled the Rainbow Warriors accepted an invitation to play BYU,” SoFi Hawai’i Bowl executive direct Daryl Garvin said

BYU accepted its invitation on November 16 to play in the 18th annual SoFi Hawai’i Bowl and now knows its opponent will be the hometown Rainbow Warriors.

“Hawai’i is a really good team and I’m looking forward to the matchup,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said. “I have tons of respect for Nick Rolovich and his entire coaching staff. I love the way they play the game. It will be an honor for us to take the field with them at Aloha Stadium.”

Hawai’i has already played in 14 games in 2019, boasting a 9-5 record after playing in the Mountain West title game as West Division champions on Saturday. The Rainbow Warriors went 5-3 in league games and finished the regular season winning five of six outings, including four in row, before coming up short in the championship game against No. 18 Boise State.

The Rainbow Warriors feature a potent offense that ranks No. 13 in the nation in total offense (469.3 yards per game) as the top-rated team from the Mountain West. Hawai’i’s passing attack ranks No. 6 in the country (325.9 yards per game) and the Rainbow Warriors rank 33rd overall in scoring offense (33.6 points per game).

Hawai’i began playing football in 1909. In 2019, the Rainbow Warriors captured their first Mountain West divisional crown since joining the league in 2012. This will be Hawai’i’s 13th bowl appearance and ninth in the current Hawai’i Bowl. The Rainbow Warriors also played in the 1989 Aloha Bowl and 1999 Oahu Bowl.

BYU and Hawai’i will be playing for the 32nd time in a series that dates back to 1930. The two are former conference rivals from the days of the Western Athletic Conference. The two schools first matched up in 1930 in Honolulu and played just four times over the next 47 years before Hawai’i joined the WAC in 1978. Beginning in 1978, the two played in 22 of the next 25 seasons before revisiting the series in 2011 for four more games up to the present. BYU holds a 23-8 advantage in the series, with a 13-8 edge in Hawai’i.

The two schools have several historical connections over the years. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake spent much of his youth growing up on the North Shore of Hawai’i, while Rainbow Warriors’ head coach Nick Rolovich quarterbacked Hawai’i to the program’s last win over the Cougars in 2001. Rolovich tossed a school-record eight touchdown passes against BYU, spoiling the Cougars’ undefeated run after 12 straight wins.

This is BYU’s 37th bowl appearance dating back to the 1974 Fiesta Bowl and its first time in the SoFi Hawai’i Bowl. BYU’s 37 bowl appearances rank No. 22 among college programs—more than storied programs such as UCLA (36), Notre Dame (36), Virginia Tech (33), Wisconsin (31) and Stanford (30). The Cougars have gone bowling in 14 of the past 15 seasons.

BYU’s 37 bowl appearances consist of 19 different bowls in 11 states, including the 1992 Aloha Bowl versus Kansas on Christmas Day in Honolulu. BYU has made 22 appearances in the Islands since its first game against the University of Hawai’i in Honolulu on Dec. 10, 1930.Hawai’i will be making a record ninth appearance in the SoFi Hawai‘i Bowl’s 18-year history. The Rainbow Warriors will appear in back-to-back games for the first time since making three consecutive appearances from 2002-05. Hawai‘i owns a 4-4 record in the bowl.