BYU wide receiver Dax Milne declares for NFL Draft

BYU wide receiver Dax Milne makes a reception for a first down in the second quarter against North Alabama during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger, Pool)

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – While BYU fans await the decision of quarterback Zach Wilson, another BYU star has declared for the NFL Draft.

Wide receiver Dax Milne joins junior offensive lineman Brady Christensen in declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. Christensen declared on Wednesday.

Milne, a former Bingham High star, is coming off a breakout junior season in which he had 70 receptions, 1,188 yards and 8 touchdowns. He had over 100 receiving yards in 6 of his 12 games. His 1,188 receiving yards this season were the fifth most in a single season in BYU history.

Milne made the announcement on Twitter Thursday morning.

“My heart is full,” Milne wrote. “The last 3 years have been a dream come true. The experience I have had playing football for BYU has given me more than I can put into words. It has been such a special place to play the game I love.”

Milne is hoping to become just the fourth BYU receiver to be drafted, joining Austin Collie (2009), Todd Watkins (2006), and Mark Bellini (1987).