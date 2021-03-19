BYU to face UCLA in NCAA Tournament Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (ABC4 Sports) – BYU finally knows its opponent in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The 6th-seeded Cougars will take on 11-seed UCLA Saturday night, after the Bruins held off Michigan State in a First Four game in overtime, 86-80. Jaime Jaquez scored 27 points, while Johnny Juzang poured in 23 for the Bruins.
BYU (20-6) and UCLA (18-9) will play for the fifth time in the NCAA Tournament, and the first since 1981 when the Cougars advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 78-55 victory.
BYU last played UCLA at the Maui Invitational in November 2019, a game won by the Cougars, 78-63.
As the Cougars have been quarantining in Indianapolis, they have had a couple videos go viral.
First, guard Jesse Wade got stuck in the hotel elevator and had to be freed by his teammates after being trapped for 40 minutes.
Then, the team was captured on video doing celebratory dances before taking COVID-19 tests.
The Cougars and Bruins will tip off at approximately 7:40 p.m. MT Saturday night in Indianapolis.