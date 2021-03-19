BYU to face UCLA in NCAA Tournament Saturday

FILE – In this Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 file photo, BYU guard Alex Barcello, right, defends Gonzaga guard Ryan Woolridge during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spokane, Wash. Heading into the season, there wasn’t a lot of talk about No. 23. BYU. This was supposed to be a rebuilding season in Provo, Utah for coach Mark Pope and his Cougars. Guess again. BYU went 20-6 playing with a returning senior guard, three transfers and a freshman and they seemingly are getting better heading into their first NCAA Tournament since 2015. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

INDIANAPOLIS (ABC4 Sports) – BYU finally knows its opponent in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The 6th-seeded Cougars will take on 11-seed UCLA Saturday night, after the Bruins held off Michigan State in a First Four game in overtime, 86-80. Jaime Jaquez scored 27 points, while Johnny Juzang poured in 23 for the Bruins.

BYU (20-6) and UCLA (18-9) will play for the fifth time in the NCAA Tournament, and the first since 1981 when the Cougars advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 78-55 victory.

BYU last played UCLA at the Maui Invitational in November 2019, a game won by the Cougars, 78-63.

As the Cougars have been quarantining in Indianapolis, they have had a couple videos go viral.

First, guard Jesse Wade got stuck in the hotel elevator and had to be freed by his teammates after being trapped for 40 minutes.

Scariest moment of my life but I knew the boys had my back 😂 @BYUbasketball pic.twitter.com/SWl21RFHCr — Jesse Wade (@jessewade10) March 19, 2021

Then, the team was captured on video doing celebratory dances before taking COVID-19 tests.

Name a team more excited to take a COVID test, we’ll wait … pic.twitter.com/FKtuoTm6wt — BYU Basketball (@BYUbasketball) March 19, 2021

The Cougars and Bruins will tip off at approximately 7:40 p.m. MT Saturday night in Indianapolis.