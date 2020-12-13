BYU to accept invite to Boca Raton Bowl against UCF

BYU running back Lopini Katoa (4) breaks a long run in the first half, of an NCAA college football game against San Diego State Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey, Pool)

BYU comes in with 10-1 record, UCF is 6-3 this season

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The BYU football team is expected to accept an invite to the Boca Raton Bowl against the University of Central Florida on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

UCF has already accepted an invite to the bowl game, while an official announcement from BYU is expected to be made Monday.

The Boca Raton Bowl will kick off at 5:00 p.m. mountain time at FAU Stadium, and be broadcast by ESPN.

The Cougars (10-1) are coming off a 28-14 victory over San Diego State on Saturday, in which Zach Wilson threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns.

Wilson and UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel almost have identical stats this season. Wilson has thrown for 3,267 yards, 30 touchdowns and three interceptions. Gabriel has thrown for 3,353 yards, 30 touchdowns and just interceptions.

UCF (6-3) has wins over Georgia Tech, East Carolina, Tulane, Houston, Temple and South Florida. The Knights have lost to Tulsa, Memphis and Cincinnati this season.

The Knights have averaged 44 points per game this season, but have given up 33 points per contest.

BYU and UCF have met twice before, with the Cougars winning in Provo in 2011, 24-17. The Knights beat the Cougars in Orlando in 2014, 31-24.

This will be the third consecutive bowl game appearance for head coach Kalani Sitake. He led the Cougars to a 49-18 win over Central Michigan in the Potato Bowl in 2018, before losing to Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl last season, 38-34.