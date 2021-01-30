BYU survives against Pacific in double overtime, 95-87

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Brandon Averette scored 24 points with five 3-pointers as BYU survived a double-overtime battle against Pacific Saturday night at the Marriott Center, 95-87.

Alex Barcello added 23 points with nine rebounds and seven assists for the Cougars.

Matt Haarms had 13 points for BYU (14-4, 5-2 West Coast Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory.

“The game was so incredibly awesome because we won,” said BYU head coach Mark Pope. “We went through our whole lineup, and everyone contributed in different ways. We might not know a lot about ourselves, but we know that we fight until the end.”

BYU, which lost to Pepperdine on Wednesday, still has not lost back-to-back games in the Mark Pope era.

Barcello and Averette did much more than score for the Cougars. The two guards combined for 12 assists, with Barcello also recording a career-high nine rebounds and two steals. Connor Harding and freshman Caleb Lohner came up big for the Cougar defense down the stretch, finishing the game with three steals and six defensive rebounds respectively.

There were 40 lead changes and 16 ties before the Cougars were able to break away in the second overtime when Haarms sparked a 7-2 burst one second into the period and Pacific was unable to catch up.

BYU had a chance to win the game in regulation, but Caleb Lohner missed two free throws with the game tied at 64 with three seconds left.

Down 75-73 in the first OT, Barcello tied the game with a layup with 19 seconds left to send the game to a second overtime.

BYU was originally scheduled to play San Francisco, but after the Dons paused their program for COVID-19 concerns, Pacific moved its game with BYU up from Feb. 8 to fill the slot.

Justin Moore had 18 points for the Tigers (5-4, 2-3). Jahbril Price-Noel added 16 points. Daniss Jenkins had 13 points and Jordan Bell 12 with 10 rebounds.

BYU will next play at San Diego Feb. 2.

“We will recover and then (handle) all of the game prep and travel on Monday,” Pope said. “(San Diego) is a tough opponent for us. We barely escaped with our life last year. We are grateful for every chance to play.”