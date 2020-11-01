BYU stays undefeated with a dominating 41-10 victory over Western Kentucky

Zach Wilson throws for 224 yards and three touchdowns as Cougars improve to 7-0

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – There were plenty of treats for BYU fans on Halloween night at LaVell Edwards Stadium, as the Cougars ran away to another blowout win.

But things are about to get a lot tougher.

Not looking ahead to #25 Boise State next week, the Cougars took care of business Saturday night against Western Kentucky, cruising past the Hilltoppers, 41-10.

Zach Wilson threw for 224 yards, three touchdowns and his first interception since the opening week. Wilson also rushed for 35 yards and a score, while Tyler Allgeier led the BYU ground attack with 95 yards and a touchdown.

BYU scored touchdowns on all five of its first half drives, with Wilson tossing touchdown passes to Dax Milne, Isaac Rex and Lopini Katoa.

The only touchdown Western Kentucky scored was following Wilson’s second interception of the year, as Dionte Ruffin returned the pick to the 3-yard line. The pick broke Wilson’s school record of 164 passes without an interception.

:I’m really happy we got the win,” head coach Kalani Sitake said. “Obviously, there are some things we need to fix, and I wasn’t pleased with losing the second half. We didn’t feel like we were in control of the game, so we’ll try to get things better. We have a short week and not a lot of time with Tuesday being a day we can’t work. We’ll have to do a lot of things over the weekend. Obviously, we don’t do anything with practice on Sunday.”

Trailing 35-3 at the half, Western Kentucky went on a 20-play, 74-yard drive to open the third quarter, but were stuffed on 4th and goal at the one-yard line.

The Cougars offense managed just two field goals in the second half, but the game was well-secured in the first half.

“I liked the first half,” Sitake said. “I think if we can play the first half and do that every half, we’ll be good. I think we had an opportunity to get some guys some reps and I don’t know if we took enough advantage of those reps. There’s a lot of teaching and learning that can take place.”

Milne led the BYU receivers with five catches for 67 yards and a touchdown. Gunner Romney added five catches for 59 yards.

Jake Oldroyd added field goals from 45 and 49 yards, as BYU topped the 40-point mark for the sixth tie in seven games this season.

Isaiah Kaufusi led the BYU defense with nine tackles.

BYU out-gained the Hilltoppers in total yards, 410-262.

BYU is now 7-0 for the fourth time in school history, and the first time since 2001. They will next travel to Boise to take on the 2-0 Broncos Friday night at 7:45 p.m.

“I really haven’t thought about it,” Sitake said about the historic 7-0 start. “I’m just focused on getting the next one. I’m trying to improve on this game and focusing on getting ready for Boise State. That’s going to be a tough one and I’m looking forward to that matchup.”