BYU signs Kalani Sitake to contract extension through 2023

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake watches warm ups before a game against USC at an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

Sitake has lead Cougars to 6-4 so far this season

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After months of speculation, BYU has officially signed head football coach Kalani Sitake to a contract extension through the 2023 season.

Sitake’s current deal was set to expire at the conclusion of this season.

“We are pleased to announce a contract extension for Kalani,” said athletic director Tom Holme in a statement. “We believe in him and the direction of the program. Together we are committed to creating a bright future for BYU football.”

“I truly appreciate the continued support that Tom Holmoe, President Worthen and the BYU administration have for our program,” said Sitake. “I love our players, coaches and fans and I’m excited about the future of BYU football.”

Since taking over as the 14th head coach in BYU history in December of 2015, Sitake has a career record of 26-23, including a 6-4 record in this current season.

This year, the Cougars have beaten big-name programs Tennessee, USC and Boise State this season, and are currently on a 4-game winning streak. However, the Cougars have also suffered disappointing losses this year against Toledo and South Florida.

Following Saturday’s 42-10 win over Idaho State, BYU accepted a bid to the Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve.

The players celebrated on the field with a shirt that read “#ExtendKalani”, which Holme was seen wearing in the locker room after the game

Sitake’s best season came in his first in 2016, when he led the Cougars to a 9-4 record and a win in the Poinsettia Bowl over Wyoming. The Cougars were 4-9 the following year, and 7-6 last season, capped with a victory over Western Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

The Cougars finish the regular season with road games the next two weeks at UMass and San Diego State.