BYU rallies past Pepperdine in overtime to move on to WCC Tournament Championship

The BYU bench cheers after a play against Pepperdine during the second half of an NCAA semifinal college basketball game at the West Coast Conference tournament Monday, March 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – BYU is going to get a third crack at the #1 team in the nation.

The Cougars rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final nine minutes to force overtime, before eventually holding off Pepperdine in the West Coast Conference Tournament Semifinals, 82-77.

BYU, which has never won the WCC Tournament, will face the undefeated Bulldogs Tuesday night for the title.

Alex Barcello scored 23 points, including eight in overtime, while Matt Haarms had 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots, as the Cougars improved to 20-5 on the season.

In a sloppy game that featured 35 turnovers, 21 by BYU, the Cougars were outstanding from the free throw line, making 23 of 27 shots. Barcello and Haarms were a combined 16 for 16 from the line.

Brandon Averette scored 16 points and dished out five assists before fouling out.

Trailing 61-51 with 8:30 to play, BYU went on a 9-1 run over the next two minutes to cut the deficit to 62-60.

Barcello then made a reverse lay-in with 16 seconds to play to give the Cougars a 71-70 lead. After a free throw by Spencer Johnson, Pepperdine tied the game at the buzzer on a jumper by Colbey Ross.

But in overtime, Pepperdine made just one field goal, while the Cougars went 8 for 8 from the free throw line.

Trailing 78-76, the Waves had the ball looking to tie or take the lead, but Johnson came up with the defensive play of the game, stealing the ball with 16 seconds left. Barcello then sank two free throws to give BYU a four-point lead.

Caleb Lohner added nine points and nine rebounds for BYU, while Kessler Edwards led Pepperdine with 20 points.

The BYU defense held the Waves to just 40.3 percent shooting, and the Cougars out-rebounded Pepperdine, 45-34.

BYU has already lost twice to Gonzaga this season. The Bulldogs beat Saint Mary’s in the first semifinal game, 78-55.