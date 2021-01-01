BYU quarterback Zach Wilson declares for the NFL Draft

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (1) reacts after their win against North Alabama in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger, Pool)

Wilson is expected to be a first round selection

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It’s official, Zach Wilson is headed to the NFL.

The BYU star quarterback made the announcement on Twitter Friday that he will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft.

“After much thought, prayer and consideration,” Wilson wrote. “I am excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. I pray that I will always make Cougar Nation proud.”

Wilson is coming off one of the greatest seasons by a quarterback in BYU history, in which he threw for 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns, three interceptions, while rushing for 254 yards and 10 more touchdowns.

Wilson finished second in the nation in passing efficiency behind Alabama’s Mac Jones, second in passing touchdowns behind Florida’s Kyle Trask, and third in the nation in passing yards.

In his post on Twitter, Wilson thanked BYU fans, head coach Kalani Sitake, assistant coaches Fesi Sitake, Jeff Grimes and Aaron Roderick, athletic director Tom Holmoe, as well as all of his teammates.

“To all the boys on the team and everyone involved in my time here,” Wilson wrote. “Without you, I am nothing. You never forget the ones that went to battle with you, they are a part of you forever. To the greatest fans in the world, thank you for the best three years of my life. On our home turf or on the road, there was no question that the Blue Wave would be fierce. BYU is a special place. I’m forever blue.”

He finished 8th in the Heisman Trophy voting, and is expected to be one of the first three quarterbacks selected in the draft, which takes place April 29-May 1st.

Some mock drafts have Wilson going as high as the second overall pick to the New York Jets, behind Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Zach Wilson has a chance to be the No. 2 QB in this class. https://t.co/Tqc2Qa2Kpm — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) January 1, 2021

Wilson is the fourth BYU player to declare for the NFL Draft, joining wide receiver Dax Milne, offensive lineman Brady Christensen and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga.

Wilson had a meteoric rise of NFL draft boards this past season, after struggling in his first two seasons with the Cougars.

The former Corner Canyon High School star came into the 2020 season with just 23 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while completing just 64 percent of his passes.

But Wilson had a spectacular junior season, completing 74 percent, setting career highs in every statistical category. He capped his brilliant year with a career high 425 yards passing against UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl.