BYU loses to Hawaii in the final minutes, 38-34

HONOLULU (ABC4 Sports) – BYU’s roller coaster of a season ended on a down note in the Hawaii Bowl.

Cole McDonald capped a stellar performance with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Nick Mardner with 1:17 remaining, and Hawaii beat BYU 38-34 on Tuesday night for the Warriors’ first 10-win season since 2010.

McDonald threw for 493 yards and four touchdowns against a BYU defense that was allowing an average of 203.8 yards passing per game.

Still, it took a late rally for Hawaii to beat BYU for the first time since 2001 when both were part of the Western Athletic Conference. After leading 31-24 at halftime, the Cougars (7-6) shut out the Warriors until the final possession.

McDonald scrambled for 9 yards. He found Mardner behind the defense for a 38-yard pass that at least put Hawaii in range to tie the game. And then he hit Mardner on a post route, and he tumbled into the end zone as Aloha Stadium erupted for its home team, even though the Warriors (10-5) were technically the visiting team.

BYU sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson threw for 274 yards and ran for 72 yards and two short TD’s to help the Cougars rally from two 14-point deficits in the first half.

BYU’s last chance ended when Khoury Bethley intercepted Wilson for the second time, and the celebration was on.

McDonald finished 28 of 46, and he did most of his damage in the first half by throwing for 331 yards and three scores. Of the four touchdown drives, the shortest was 40 yards. That one followed Bethley’s first interception. Two plays later, McDonald found Jared Smart on a post route with a perfectly thrown pass that made it 14-0. Smart had two touchdown catches in the first quarter.

Wilson brought the Cougars back, leading them on touchdown drives of 73, 75 and 75 yards, the last one ending on Micah Simon scoring on an 11-yard reverse.

Tied at 31, Wilson appeared to stretch the ball across the goal line before getting hit by a Hawaii defender and fumbling the ball into the end zone, where it was recovered by the Rainbow Warriors. The referee reviewed the play, and said there was not definitive video evidence to overturn the call.

Wilson completed 24 of 40 passes for 274 yards and two interceptions. Matt Bushman was BYU’s leading receiver with six catches for 97 yards, while Tyler Allgeier led the Cougars in rushing with 77 yards on eight carries.

BYU ends the season with a record of 7-6. The Cougars kick off the 2020 season September 5th at Utah.