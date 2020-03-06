BYU hopes to bring home first West Coast Conference Tournament title

BYU forward Yoeli Childs (23) goes to the basket as Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi (11) defends during the second half of NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Mark Madness is here, as Mark Pope hopes to lead BYU to its first West Coast Conference Tournament title next week in Las Vegas.

“We can’t help but feel the juice of March,” said Pope. “This is what we live for. This is Christmas every single day for six weeks if you do it right.”

BYU is on a nine-game winning streak and has earned a bye into the WCC Tournament Semifinals on Monday. The Cougars will not know who they will face until late Saturday night. It could be Portland, Santa Clara, Pepperdine or most likely, St. Mary’s.

“We’re just preparing the same way that we have all season long,” said all-conference guard Jake Toolson. “I think right now, it’s just about us. We feel like when we play the way that we know we can and follow our defensive principles, we share the ball and do all those things that we’ve done all year, then we’ll give ourselves a chance to win no matter who we play.”

“We approach this week trying to knock out those things that those crews have in common and anything that makes them unique that we need to prepare for live,” Pope said. “Because we won’t have any live preparation before we find out who we’re going to play. We just know that Monday is the biggest game that we’ve ever played.”

BYU is assured of a spot in the NCAA Tournament regardless of what happens in Vegas, but the Cougars are trying to avoid all the talk about the Big Dance.

“It’s hard to avoid it,” said forward Yoeli Childs. “I see it, we all see it. But we don’t give it too much mind. We can’t control it. Wherever they want to seed us, great.”

“What I’m thinking about is the time off, this long winning streak, and all the publicity we’re getting,” Pope said. “The normal human being response to all that is to kind of lose your edge and kind of get distracted.”

Childs received a high honor on Thursday, as he was named a finalist for the Karl Malone Award, given to the nation’s best power forward. There’s no question that when he has played, like the Mailman, Childs has delivered.

“It’s always cool when you have your name next to somebody like that,” Childs said. “He’s one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. So, just having my name next to his is really cool.”

Now he wants his name next to a WCC Tournament Trophy.