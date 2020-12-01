BYU gets blown out by USC in first loss of the season, 79-53

Cougars make just 7 of 30 three-point attempts in first loss of the season

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (ABC4 Sports) – BYU came into Tuesday’s game against USC as the top three-point shooting team in the country.

But the Cougars did not look like it, making just 7 of 30 shots from beyond the arc, and just 27.5 percent of its shots from the field in a 79-53 loss to USC.

“It’s disappointing,” head coach Mark Pope said. “It’s not just a loss, it’s a gut check, a reality check, and a test to see who we are. I’m really curious and determined to see if we can figure this out and respond in the right way.”

Matt Haarms and Gideon George each scored 11 points for BYU (3-1). Leading scorer Alex Barcello, who averaged 21 points and shot 65 percent from the field in his first three games, made just 3 of 11 shots against the Trojans and ended up with 8 points.

The Cougars trailed by 11 at the half, and fell behind by as many as 30 points in the second half.

Drew Peterson scored 19 points, brothers Evan Mobley and Isaiah Mobley each had a double-double, as the Trojans handed the Cougars its first loss of the season in the first game of the Roman Legends Classic.

USC trailed 18-17 before scoring 14 of the next 16 points, including a 10-0 run to close the half, for a 31-20 lead. Peterson, a Rice transfer, scored 13 points in the half. BYU made just one of its final 19 shots of the half and finished 9 of 37 (24.3%), including 2 of 16 from 3-point range.

Peterson made two 3-pointers in the opening six minutes of the second half, during an 18-5 run, as USC built a 24-point lead.

Freshman forward Evan Mobley had 17 points and 11 rebounds for his first collegiate double-double and Isaiah Mobley added 11 points and 11 boards for USC (3-0). Tahj Eaddy, a grad transfer from Southeast Missouri State, chipped in with 16 points.

Peterson was 7 of 10 from the field, Evan Mobley 8 of 12 and USC shot 53.3%. BYU finished 19-of-69 shooting for 27.5%. The Trojans outrebounded BYU 50-35 and held a 19-0 advantage in second-chance points.

BYU will next face St. John’s on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m.