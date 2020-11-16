BYU gets back to work following bye week

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After playing seven games in seven weeks, the BYU football team got a well-deserved bye week.

But now, it’s back to the work for the Cougars, who will try to improve to 9-0 this Saturday at home against North Alabama.

“Bye weeks, when they’re well-timed like this, are appreciated,” said offensive lineman Chandon Herring. “It’s great to focus back on your own individual fundamentals and technique without the stress of prepping for a game that’s coming up that week.”

“I thought it was a needed week for the program, for everyone to just get stronger and take care of some of the bumps and bruises,” added defensive lineman Zac Dawe.

The Cougars did not drop in the AP rankings during the bye week, remaining at #8 in the country.

BYU coaches used the bye week to figure out ways to get better, despite the team’s perfect record. Head coach Kalani Sitake said you can always find ways to improve.

“I think sometimes you make some things bigger than they should be when you lose, and sometimes when you win you overlook some things because you feel good about the outcome,” Sitake said. “I like to keep it as simple as possible and just try to get better all the time regardless of what the result of the game is. I think if you have that approach, you’re going to find ways to improve as quickly as possible.”

BYU and North Alabama will kick off at 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon at LaVell Edwards Stadium.