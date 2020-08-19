BYU football team to play at Army Sept. 19

Cougars now have five games on 2020 schedule

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – BYU continues to schedule football games with hopes of playing a season this fall.

BYU officially announced it will play Army in West Point, New York on Sept. 19 at 1:30 p.m. MT.

“It’s a real honor for BYU football to play in Michie Stadium, one of the most historic venues in college football,” said BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe. “We are very excited to visit the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and play the Black Knights.”

The second game of the series between the Cougars and the Black Knights is scheduled for November 2032 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.

BYU now has five games currently on its 2020 schedule. The Cougars will open the season at Navy (9/7), then play at Army (9/19), followed by three home games against Troy (9/26), Houston (10/16) and North Alabama (11/21).

BYU and Army have never met before in football. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a 5-8 season in 2019.