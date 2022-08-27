PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – A BYU fan has been banned for repeatedly calling a Duke player the N-word and threatening her during Friday night’s women’s volleyball game at Smith Fieldhouse.

BYU released a statement on Saturday saying, “To say we are extremely disheartened in the actions of a small number of fans in last night’s volleyball match…is not strong enough language. We will not tolerate behavior of this kind. Specifically, the use of a racial slur at any of our athletic events is absolutely unacceptable. We wholeheartedly apologize to Duke University and especially its student athletes.”

The statement went on to say that although the fan was sitting in the BYU student section, he was not a student.

Official statement from BYU Athletics. pic.twitter.com/5bIwXNwr7J — BYU Cougars (@BYUCougars) August 27, 2022

Lesa Pamplin originally tweeted about the incident, saying her goddaughter, Rachel Richardson, the only black starter on the Duke team, was called the N-Word every time she served, and was threatened by the fan as well.

“She was threatened by a white male that told her to watch her back going to the team bus,” Pamplin tweeted. “A police officer had to be put by their bench. You allowed this racist behavior to continue without intervening. Apologizing to her parents after the fact is not enough. She will soon be sharing her story.”

