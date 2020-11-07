BYU erases any doubt with 51-17 destruction of Boise State

Zach Wilson throws for 359 yards and 2 touchdowns as BYU improves to 8-0

BOISE (ABC4 Sports) – If there were any doubters about how good the BYU football team is this season, Friday night’s performance may have put them all to rest.

Zach Wilson completed 21 of 27 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns, as the 9th-ranked Cougars destroyed #21 Boise State, 51-17.

Tyler Allgeier added 123 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while Gunner Romney led the receiving corps with six catches for 133 yards.

After cruising in what was supposed to be its toughest game of the season, BYU is now in position for an undefeated season, a New Year’s Six bowl game, and is even in the conversation for the college football playoffs.

This was BYU’s first victory over Boise State on the blue turf after five straight losses, and the first time in school history the Cougars have put up 50-plus points on a ranked opponent.

BYU outgained the Broncos 573 to 310, as the Cougars gave up just 61 yards rushing in handing the Broncos its most lopsided loss in 15 years.

Playing without starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier, and backup Jack Sears, who went out with an apparent concussion in the first quarter, Boise State turned to freshman Cade Fennegan, who struggled until it was too late.

The Cougars took control on their second play from scrimmage, when Tyler Allgeier busted off an 86-yard touchdown run to give BYU and early 7-0 lead. That was BYU’s longest touchdown run since Mike Hague’s 87-yard TD against UNLV in 2006.

After the teams traded field goals, Zach Wilson scored his eighth rushing touchdown of the season from four yards out to give the Cougars a 16-3 lead going into the half.

“The first half wasn’t our best,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “When I walked into the locker room, there were already conversations going on. Leaders were already talking. I didn’t have to say much. The truth is, the players had the answers for themselves. They knew we weren’t playing to our standards and they corrected it.”

The correction was to the tune of 29 unanswered points.

Wilson led the Cougars on an 86-yard drive to open the second half, capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Rex to give BYU a 23-3 lead.

Wilson and Rex hooked up again from 20 yards out, the fifth touchdown catch of the season for Rex, to blow the game open. Lopini Katoa and Neil Pau’u added touchdown runs to make it a 45-3 game.

The Broncos narrowed the gap with two touchdown passes from Fennegan to Khalil Shakir, but the Cougars put an exclamation mark on the game with a 6-yard touchdown run by Allgeier with 7:59 left.

BYU’s defense forced two turnovers, as Caleb Christensen had an interception, while Keenan Pili scooped up a fumble forced by Khyiris Tonga.

The BYU special teams had one extra point blocked, but Tonga blocked a punt in the fourth quarter.

Leading receiver Dax Milne hauled in three passes for 99 yards, while Katoa finished with 66 yards rushing and a touchdown, but left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury.

Keenan Pili, Bracken El-Backri and Isaiah Kaufusi all led BYU with nine tackles each.

BYU continues its best start since 2001, and is 8-0 for just the third time in school history.

The Cougars are now off until Nov. 21 when they will host North Alabama at LaVell Edwards Stadium at 1:00 p.m.