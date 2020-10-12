BYU delays start of winter 2021 semester

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) — Brigham Young University announced school plans for winter 2021 on Monday.
According to school officials, BYU plans to continue with an in-person winter semester, similar to the same modes of instruction as the fall 2020 semester, remote, in-person and hybrid classes.
Plans for the winter semester are subject to change depending on COVID-19 trends and guidance from state and local governments, school officials added.
BYU announced they will delay the start of the winter semester by a week to allow more time between the holidays and the first day of classes. Winter semester classes will begin Jan. 11, and end April 14.
