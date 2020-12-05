BYU comes up one yard short in 22-17 loss to Coastal Carolina

BYU’s Dax Milne (5) and Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall (10) walk off the field after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Conway, S.C. Coastal Carolina won 22-17. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Dax Milne is stopped at the one-yard line as time expires in Cougars first loss of the season

CONWAY, S.C. (ABC4 Sports) – BYU’s undefeated dream season came up one yard short.

Zach Wilson completed a pass to Dax Milne on the final play of the game against #18 Coastal Carolina, but Milne was stopped at the one-yard line as time expired, as BYU lost its first game of the season, 22-17.

The longest yard. @BYUfootball loses its first game of the year to @CoastalFootball, 22-17. pic.twitter.com/x8jDfr2i1y — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) December 6, 2020

The Chanticleers ended the Cougars hopes at a New Year’s Six Bowl Game, as CJ Marable ran through the BYU defense for 128 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 11:35 left in the fourth quarter.

Coastal Carolina opened the scoring, capping a 17-play, 94-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown run by Marable to put BYU in a 6-0 hole.

Tyler Allgeier then rumbled 42 yards at the beginning of the second quarter to give the Cougars a 7-6 lead. Allgeier ended up with 106 yards on 13 carries.

After Coastal Carolina took a 13-7 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Reese White, Wilson hooked up with Milne on a 41-yard catch and carry, as Milne tight-roped the sideline for a 14-13 lead.

Wilson took a shot at the end of the half after throwing an interception, as Jeffrey Gunter slammed Wilson to the ground, but no penalty was called.

The teams traded field goals in the third quarter to set up the dramatic finish.

The Cougars were pinned back on its own 9-yard line with 36 seconds left, but Wilson drove the Cougars downfield to the Coastal Carolina 18-yard line, and were in position to win the game.

Wilson completed 19 of 30 passes for 240 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Milne had six catches for 106 yards to lead BYU receivers.

BYU outgained the Chanticleers in total yards 405 to 366, but Coastal Carolina dominated on the ground, rushing for 281 yards.

BYU (9-1) will end the regular season December 12th at home against San Diego State.