BYU basketball team enters top-25 for first time in nine years

BYU guard TJ Haws, left, drives while defended by Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – For the first time since the 2010-11 season, the BYU basketball team is ranked in the Associated Press Top-25.

Riding a six-game winning streak, the Cougars cracked the rankings at #23. This marks the first time BYU has been ranked since the final poll of the 2010-11 season when the Cougars finished at No. 10.

BYU is 21-7 overall and in second place in the West Coast Conference at 10-3. The Cougars are coming off back-to-back road wins at Loyola Marymount and San Diego and has won six-straight overall.

The Cougars have two home games this week Thursday against Santa Clara and Saturday against #2 Gonzaga.

Among the most efficient teams in the country, BYU is No. 1 in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage, No. 2 in 3-point field goals per game, No. 3 in field goal percentage, assists per game and assist to turnover ratio, and No. 17 in points per game. According to Kenpom.com, the Cougars are No. 5 in adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 78 out of 353 teams in adjusted defensive efficiency.

BYU also measures well in several other polls and metrics, coming in at No. 19 at Kenpom.com, No. 19 in Andy Katz’ Power 36 on NCAA.com, No. 20 in Jeff Goodman’s Top 25 Rankings, No. 22 in the CBSsports.com Top 25 and 1 rankings, No. 23 in the NCAA Men’s Basketball NET Rankings and No. 24 in the NBC Sports Power Rankings. The Cougars are also receiving votes and are two spots outside the USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll.