BYU basketball team enters top-25 for first time in nine years

Top Stories

Cougars ranked 23rd in the nation riding 6-game winning streak

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BYU guard TJ Haws, left, drives while defended by Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – For the first time since the 2010-11 season, the BYU basketball team is ranked in the Associated Press Top-25.

Riding a six-game winning streak, the Cougars cracked the rankings at #23. This marks the first time BYU has been ranked since the final poll of the 2010-11 season when the Cougars finished at No. 10.

BYU is 21-7 overall and in second place in the West Coast Conference at 10-3. The Cougars are coming off back-to-back road wins at Loyola Marymount and San Diego and has won six-straight overall.

The Cougars have two home games this week Thursday against Santa Clara and Saturday against #2 Gonzaga.

Among the most efficient teams in the country, BYU is No. 1 in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage, No. 2 in 3-point field goals per game, No. 3 in field goal percentage, assists per game and assist to turnover ratio, and No. 17 in points per game. According to Kenpom.com, the Cougars are No. 5 in adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 78 out of 353 teams in adjusted defensive efficiency.

BYU also measures well in several other polls and metrics, coming in at No. 19 at Kenpom.com, No. 19 in Andy Katz’ Power 36 on NCAA.com, No. 20 in Jeff Goodman’s Top 25 Rankings, No. 22 in the CBSsports.com Top 25 and 1 rankings, No. 23 in the NCAA Men’s Basketball NET Rankings and No. 24 in the NBC Sports Power Rankings. The Cougars are also receiving votes and are two spots outside the USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Videos

Going Agg Episode 11: The road so far

Thumbnail for the video titled "Going Agg Episode 11: The road so far"

New Utah Royals coach Craig Harrington joins Real Sports Live

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Utah Royals coach Craig Harrington joins Real Sports Live"

Jazz beat Heat for 4th straight win, 116-101

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jazz beat Heat for 4th straight win, 116-101"

Chaz Ah You arrested for suspicion of DUI

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chaz Ah You arrested for suspicion of DUI"

Committee named for future Salt Lake City Winter Games bid

Thumbnail for the video titled "Committee named for future Salt Lake City Winter Games bid"

Merrill scores 32 as Utah State beats Colorado State

Thumbnail for the video titled "Merrill scores 32 as Utah State beats Colorado State"
More Sports

Don't Miss