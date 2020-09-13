BYU-Army football game postponed after players test positive for COVID-19

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After such a great start to the 2020 season, the BYU football team suffered a setback Saturday, as the school announced its game at Army September 19th has been postponed because a small amount of BYU players tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

BYU released the following statement:

“As a result of a small number of positive COVID-19 test results and the resulting tracing exposures within the BYU football program, a mutual decision was made to postpone the football game on Sept. 19 between Army and BYU. The decision was made after consultation with the BYU administration, state public health officials and medical advisors, and in coordination with the leadership at Army West Point.

“We appreciate the university administration, state health officials and a variety of medical experts who have helped us navigate these unprecedented times,” BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said. “While we share the disappointment of everyone involved in the game between BYU and Army, safety as well as the physical and mental well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the opposing team is our top priority.”

The BYU-Army football game has been postponed. The two schools will work together to try and reschedule the contest.



➡️ https://t.co/hUHbHd7qbz pic.twitter.com/jyiQBGTrVj — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 12, 2020

BYU will try to reschedule the Army game later in the season.

According to the release, BYU will conduct small group workouts next week until the Cougars are cleared to resume full team practices.

As of now, BYU’s next game will be September 26th at home against Troy, when some 6,000 fans are expected to be allowed to watch the game in person at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The Cougars now have seven games total on its 2020 football schedule.

BYU opened the season last week with a 55-3 blowout win at Navy.