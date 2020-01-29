BYU announces 2020 football schedule

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The BYU football released its 2020 schedule, and once again, it will be tough sledding for the Cougars.

The schedule features three matchups with top-25 teams from last season and six games against Power 5 conference opponents.

The Cougars will face three teams—Minnesota (No. 10 AP, No. 10 Coaches), Utah (No. 16 AP, No. 16 Coaches) and Boise State (No. 23 AP, No. 22 Coaches)—that finished 2019 in the final top-25 polls with records of 11-2, 11-3 and 12-2, respectively. Seven teams on the schedule earned a bowl invitation in 2019, while the Cougars’ FBS opponents posted a collective 85-56 (.603) record this past season.

In all, the 12-game slate includes teams from 10 different states and seven conferences—SEC, Big Ten, Pac-12, American, Mountain West, Mid-American and Big South. BYU opponents in 2020 represent the states of Alabama, Arizona, California, Idaho, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota, Texas and Utah.

BYU kicks off the season with four games against the Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences. The Cougars open the season in Salt Lake City against in-state rival Utah of the Pac-12 in a featured Thursday night matchup on Sept. 3. The BYU home opener takes place on Saturday, Sept. 12 with the Michigan State Spartans coming to Provo for the first time in what marks only the second-ever Big Ten opponent, after Wisconsin in 2017, to play in LaVell Edwards Stadium. BYU then takes to the road to renew its series against Arizona State of the Pac-12 on Saturday, Sept. 19 as the two former WAC foes meet for the first time since a 26-6 BYU victory in Provo in 1998. The Cougars finish the month of September traveling to Big Ten territory for their first-ever football trip to Minnesota to face last year’s top-10 Golden Gophers on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The in-state matchup with Utah State of the MW on Friday, Oct. 2 begins the first of three home games in October for the Cougars. BYU then welcomes Missouri of the SEC to LaVell Edwards Stadium the following week on Saturday, Oct. 10 for the Tigers’ first trip to Provo. The Cougars stay at home to host the Houston Cougars of the American Athletic Conference on Saturday, Oct. 17 before taking its first road trip of the month to play at Northern Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 24.

After a bye week, BYU opens the month of November in Boise, Idaho, on Saturday, Nov. 7 against last year’s 12-2 Boise State Broncos, before hosting San Diego State, another MW opponent that had double-digit victories last year with a 10-3 record. The Aztecs come to town on Saturday, Nov. 14 for their first visit to Provo since the two schools were conference opponents back in 2010. After facing SDSU, the Cougars host FCS foe North Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 21 for senior day. BYU concludes the regular season at Stanford when it begins a new series with the Cardinal on Saturday, Nov. 28 at Stanford Stadium.

Television plans and kick times are yet to be announced.

2020 BYU Football Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 3 — @ Utah

Saturday, Sept. 12 — Michigan State

Saturday, Sept. 19 — @ Arizona State

Saturday, Sept. 26 — @ Minnesota

Friday, Oct. 2 — Utah State

Saturday, Oct. 10 — Missouri

Saturday, Oct. 17 — Houston

Saturday, Oct. 24 — @ Northern Illinois

Saturday, Nov. 7 — @ Boise State

Saturday Nov. 14 — San Diego State

Saturday, Nov. 21 — North Alabama

Saturday, Nov. 28 — @Stanford