BYU adds Louisiana Tech to 2020 football schedule October 2nd

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Some of the sting of postponing this weekend’s game against Army was taken away Monday, as BYU announced it has added Louisiana Tech to the 2020 football schedule.

The Bulldogs, who play in Conference USA, will come to LaVell Edwards Stadium Friday, October 2nd. The time of the game has yet to be announced.

“We are fortunate that LA Tech had an open date on its schedule which provided an opportunity for them to travel to Provo,” said BYU athletic director Holmoe. “We look forward to the matchup with the Bulldogs who are coming off a 10-win season.”

BYU and Louisiana Tech have never met before in football.

The 21st-ranked Cougars opened the season with a 55-3 triumph over Navy, but its next game against Army was postponed after several members of the BYU team tested positive for COVID-19.

Louisiana Tech had its season opener at Baylor postponed because of the virus. The Bulldogs first game is scheduled for this Saturday against Southern Mississippi.

Louisiana Tech went 10-3 in 2019, including a 14-0 victory over Miami in the 2019 Independence Bowl.

With the addition of the Bulldogs, BYU now currently has seven future games on its 2020 football schedule including home games with Troy, LA Tech, UTSA, Texas State, Western Kentucky, and North Alabama and a road game at Houston. Kickoff times and broadcast plans will be announced at a later date, as will additional games when finalized.