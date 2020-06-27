By-mail or ‘drive -up’ Utah’s primary election this Tuesday

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, mail-in ballots for the 2016 General Election are shown at the elections ballot center at the Salt Lake County Government Center, in Salt Lake City. As President Donald Trump rails against voting by mail, many members of his own political party are embracing it to keep their voters safe during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah’s primary election is this coming Tuesday and casting your ballot will be different due to the coronavirus pandemic. Utah lawmakers implemented temporary changes that put an end to in person voting. The changes were made in an effort to slow the spread and transmission of COVID-19.

If you haven’t already mailed in your ballot, registered voters now have until Tuesday to make their vote count. If you don’t have time to stop by the post office, ballot drop boxes will be available until 8pm Tuesday.

Haven’t filled out your ballot? Don’t worry. You now have an extra day to get it in the mail. Normally, the deadline for mail-in ballots is the Monday before the election, but for this primary, officials moved the deadline to Tuesday.

FILE May 27, 2020, . (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Drop boxes for ballots will be available throughout the state until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

However, if you have ballot issues you won’t be able to head to your local polling location because there won’t be any due to the pandemic. Registered voters can get help at drive-up services offered in seven counties: Box Elder, Davis, Iron, Salt Lake, Tooele, Utah and Weber.

If you plan on using the drive-up services in Salt Lake County make sure you wear a face mask due to the county’s new face mask mandate. Election workers will be in personal protective equipment.

Drive-up locations in the seven counties will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 30.

Box Elder County

Box Elder County Courthouse, 01 S. Main St., Brigham City

Legacy Events Center, 151 S. 1100 West, Farmington

Iron County Courthouse, 68 S. 100 East, Parowan

Acord Ice Arena, 5353 W. 3100 South, West Valley City

Butler Middle School, 7530 S. 2700 East, Cottonwood Heights

Dimple Dell Recreation Center, 10670 S. 1000 East, Sandy

Gene Fullmer Recreation Center, 8015 S. 2200 West, West Jordan

Holladay Lions Recreation Center Annex, 1665 E. Murray Holladay Road (4705 S.), Millcreek

East High School, 840 S. 1300 East, Salt Lake City

Lodestone Park, 6252 W. 6200 South, Kearns

South Jordan Aquatic Park, 10866 S. Redwood Road (1700 West), South Jordan

Northwest Recreation Center, 1255 W. Clark Ave. (355 North), Salt Lake City

Riverton City Park, 1452 W. 12600 South, Riverton

Sugar House Park – Sugar Beet Pavilion, 1330 E. 2100 South, Salt Lake City

Wheeler Farm, 6351 S. 900 East, Murray

Tooele County Administration Building – Basement Auditorium, 47 S. Main, Tooele

Middle Canyon Elementary, 751 E. 1000 North, Tooele

Stansbury High School, North Entrance, 5300 Aberdeen Lane, Stansbury Park

Grantsville Fire Station, 26 N. Center St., Grantsville

American Fork Alpine Tabernacle, 110 E. Main St., American Fork

BYU Stadium – West Parking Lot, 1700 North Canyon Rd., Provo

Westlake High School, 99 N. 200 West, Saratoga Springs

Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, 475 S. Main St., Spanish Fork