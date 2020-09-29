Buying alcohol in Utah? Now, everyone needs I.D.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – If you are buying alcohol at a state liquor store then you better have your identification.

A new rule goes into effect on Monday, Oct 5, that requires everyone to show identification to purchase alcohol.

According to a press release sent to ABC4 News:

“DABC will require everyone making a purchase of alcohol in a Utah State Liquor & Wine store to present a valid I.D. Valid I.D. by Utah law means one of four documents that include a birthdate and a picture affixed:

A state-issued identification card

A valid state-issued driver license

A military identification card

A valid passport

The I.D. will be verified by the clerk with a scan of the barcode on the backside of the card or a visual inspection of the date of birth and photo. The date of birth may be manually entered into the cash register to verify age. “

Scanning information always raises privacy concerns, the DABC has said:

“Information scanned will only include the date of birth and validity of the I.D. No personal information, such as name, address, or purchase will be captured or stored. Scanned information will not be kept.”

The DABC calls it the 100% ID policy. According to the press release the new program is being adopted to stop underage purchases of alcohol and to bring a “uniform consistency to who is asked to show an I.D.”

The new rule is in place after a four-month test run, and getting customer feedback during that period.