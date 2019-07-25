Busted! Herriman officers on patrol catch group setting off fireworks in restricted area

An adult male in the group was issued a citation

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- Officers on firework enforcement patrol issued a citation after stumbling across a group of people setting off fireworks in a restricted area on Pioneer Day.

Police say the fireworks hit the officer’s truck and caught a field on fire.

A portion of it was caught on the attached video.

You can see one of the mortar rounds hitting the vehicle’s engine block and detonating on the grill.

Soon after, police say another mortar round detonated in the dry field and ignited a small grass fire.

Firefighters from Unified Fire Authority responded quickly and put out the fire.

A citation was issued to the adult male that was police say was lighting the fireworks.

“We love our Pioneer heritage and are excited every year to celebrate with our families, friends, and the residents we serve, but we urge all to strictly follow the safety guidelines established by our UFA partners and adhere to areas of legal discharge only,” a press release from the Herriman City Police Dept. stated.

Fireworks are legal to set off in restricted areas until 11 p.m. Thursday night.

