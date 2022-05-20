BALTIMORE, Md. (KSWB) — There’s nothing worse than being seconds from enjoying a full burrito or wrap only to have the ingredients fall out, deflating the entire experience. Can it ever be stopped?

Well, thanks to science, the answer is yes.

A group of students at Johns Hopkins University recently developed “Tastee Tape,” a product that aims to keep your food from creating a mess.

A group of chemical and biomolecular engineering seniors — Tyler Guarino, Marie Eric, Rachel Nie, and Eric Walsh — created an edible tape that uses an organic adhesive and a fibrous scaffold that is safe to cook with and consume, according to the university’s website.

“First, we learned about the science around tape and different adhesives, and then we worked to find edible counterparts,” said Guarino.

The students tested a “multitude” of ingredients in order to get the right combination for the perfect product that they say can “hold together a fat burrito.”

As for how they made it, that will remain a secret for now. The students have applied for a patent and are waiting to hear back.

“What I can say is that all its ingredients are safe to consume, are food grade, and are common food and dietary additives,” Guarino said.

The strips are clear in color but were dyed in the prototype photos to show the rectangular shape and size.

Strips of Tastee Tape come attached to wax paper. To use one, you simply remove it from the paper and wet it to activate the adhesive ingredients.

Guarino added: “Tastee Tape allows you to put full faith in your tortilla, and enjoy your meal, mess-free.”