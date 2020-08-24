Burgess Owens to speak at Republican National Convention

WASHINGTON, D.C.(ABC 4 Utah) – A Utah Republican hoping to unseat an incumbent member of Congress will have a national platform this week for his message.

Burgess Owens has a speaking slot at the Republican National Convention.

Owens is running to unseat Democrat Ben McAdams, currently representing Utah’s 4th Congressional District.

“I always hoped that one day I’d have the opportunity to speak to America,” said Owens to ABC4 Sunday from Washingotn, D.C.

“In this country we can dream big, that’s what we’re all after. Dream big and work hard,” added Owens.

“Even though I grew up in the Deep South, in the years of segregation, KKK, Jim Crow, the family that I had was just like the family that I have here in Utah,” said Owens.

“They believe in their kids — they want to educate them. Very entrepreneurial. They were very faith based,” he said.

When asked for comment, McAdams’ Campaign Manager Andrew Roberts said: “Here’s a key difference: Owens falls in line behind party bosses to get himself on TV. Ben McAdams is an independent leader for Utahns.”