Burgess Owens to speak at Republican National Convention

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C.(ABC 4 Utah) – A Utah Republican hoping to unseat an incumbent member of Congress will have a national platform this week for his message.

Burgess Owens has a speaking slot at the Republican National Convention.

Owens is running to unseat Democrat Ben McAdams, currently representing Utah’s 4th Congressional District.

“I always hoped that one day I’d have the opportunity to speak to America,” said Owens to ABC4 Sunday from Washingotn, D.C.

“In this country we can dream big, that’s what we’re all after. Dream big and work hard,” added Owens.

“Even though I grew up in the Deep South, in the years of segregation, KKK, Jim Crow, the family that I had was just like the family that I have here in Utah,” said Owens.

“They believe in their kids — they want to educate them. Very entrepreneurial. They were very faith based,” he said.

When asked for comment, McAdams’ Campaign Manager Andrew Roberts said:  “Here’s a key difference:  Owens falls in line behind party bosses to get himself on TV. Ben McAdams is an independent leader for Utahns.”

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...