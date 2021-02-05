OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Parents in northern Utah are teaming up to stand up against bullying after, they say their teenage kids were severely beaten on two separate occasions.

Jennasy Adams is a 15-year-old from Ogden. She says she was attacked by a group of girls for not wanting to hang out with them.

“There were four girls, and they took turns beating me and then two of them were filming and then they slammed my head on the concrete, two of them had a knife,” says Jennasy.

The video her alleged attackers recorded is above. ABC4 has removed the sound because the attackers are only shouting profanities. There are several videos of the beatings posted on various social media platforms.

“It just makes me really sad, it just breaks my heart, because one of them was my best friend and she brought everyone to my house,” says Jennasy.

Olivia Stocking says she witnessed a teenager- who won’t be named- walking in the snow in only her bra and pants after she was attacked in Roy.

“Her hair was a mess, bite marks, cuts, bruises marks all over her body, she looked sad, cold,” says Olivia.

This is why Shauna Hadley decided to start a Facebook group to bring awareness to the community, after seeing several violent videos like these, circulating on social media.

“A lot of kids are getting bullied and I don’t think a lot of parents are standing up for it, I think everybody is trying to stay silences cuz’ they’re scared other kids are going to get bullied,” says Hadley.

She hopes on this page, parents in the community will stand up to violence and report it to law enforcement and schools. If you know of anyone being bullied, contact your local police department.

For more information on the Facebook group, click here.