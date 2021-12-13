Budweiser’s Pupweiser contest to help dogs around the country

(ABC4) – It’s your last chance to enter Budweiser’s Pupweiser contest! You have until this Wednesday, December 15 to submit your goodest boy or girl to appear on the brand’s 2022 limited-edition holiday cans. Even if you don’t win, your submission will help dogs around the country as Budweiser will donate $1 for every entry to the ASPCA, a non-profit dedicated to preventing cruelty to animals.

About the Pupweiser Contest :

Budweiser’s searching for a pup to be featured on the 2022 holiday cans.

Until December 15 , anyone can enter their dog by commenting on Budweiser’s Pupweiser Facebook post with a picture of their dog, posting a photo of their pup on Instagram, or Tweeting with their dog’s photo, all with #PupweiserContest.

, anyone can enter their dog by commenting on Budweiser’s Pupweiser Facebook post with a picture of their dog, posting a photo of their pup on Instagram, or Tweeting with their dog’s photo, all with #PupweiserContest. Open to U.S. residents age 21 and older.

Contest ends on Dec. 15, 2021.

See official rules at us.budweiser.com/pupweisercontestrules.

Budweiser is donating $1 for every Pupweiser entry, up to $25,000, to the ASPCA.

(Courtesy of Budweiser)

(Courtesy of Budweiser)

(Courtesy of Budweiser)

(Courtesy of Budweiser)

This year’s lineup features idyllic winter landscapes, the beloved Budweiser Clydesdales, a Dalmatian puppy and plaid designs. The Limited Edition Holiday Cans include Wilson, an Ohio-based Saint Bernard, who was the winner of Budweiser’s 2021 “Pupweiser” contest.

While only one dog can win the ultimate prize, anyone can generate an actual Budweiser holiday can complete with a custom label featuring their dog by scanning the QR code on Wilson’s can or going to us.budweiser.com/pupweiser and uploading their photo.