Brush fire comes dangerously close to homes in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 News)- Several homeowners in Eagle Mountain had quite the scare Tuesday night when a brush fire came dangerously close to their homes.

The fire was reported in Meadow Ranch subdivision north of SR-73 near Sunset Dr. and E. Horizon Dr. in Eagle Mountain.

Fire crews responded quickly and were able to protect the homes. About 5 to 8 acres burned, crews said.

Helicopters from Camp Williams were used to hit hotspots. Luckily, no home or other property damage was reported.

According to Utah Fire Info, for the last two weekends crews have put out 26 wildfire starts before they grew into something larger.

This is a good reminder that the actions you take now may be your best defense when it comes to protecting your home during the 2020 wildfire season. Unified Fire Authority spokesman Matthew MacFarland spoke with ABC4’s Nicole Neuman recently with some tips for things you can do now to prevent disaster later.

Courtesy: Eagle Mountain City



Courtesy: Eagle Mountain City