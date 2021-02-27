Brothers battle over knife at Family Dollar parking lot Thursday

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A dispute between two brothers took a near-deadly turn, leaving one stabbed and another with a heading injury, Thursday.

On February 25, Grantsville police say a man was stabbed and another was hit in the head with a hammer during a fight at Family Dollar in Grantsville.

According to Lt. Robert Sager with Grantsville Police Department the incident took place in the area of 560 east Main street at 6:42 p.m.

Sager says the two brothers were on the ground fighting over a knife, both attempting to take control of the weapon.

As police examined the situation, officers were able to identify one man with a stab wound and the other with a head injury (resulting from a hammer). Both were then transported to local hospitals.

The man who had been hit in the head with the hammer was later booked into jail on domestic violence and aggravated assault charges.

Sager identifies this man as 56-year-old Harold Wade Meik.

The man who had been stabbed was flown to the University of Utah Hospital for surgery Thursday night.

The investigation into the fight is ongoing. It’s unknown what led up to the altercation.

ABC4 will update as more develops.